Malaika Arora's Latest Photoshoot Proves Why She is Fashion Icon; See Pics Here

Malaika Arora often remains in the headlines for her fashion sense. The Bollywood diva has this time raised the temperatures with her stunning look and glamorous outfit.

Malaika recently did a photoshoot and shared a few pictures on Instagram. Dressed in an embellished furry silver-toned mini skirt with a lacy body-fitted top paired with a black blazer, the diva is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actor left her locks loose and completed her look with a cross pendant and black heels. Striking different poses, Malaika slays in the photos.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

It’s no surprise that Malaika videos and photos go viral in no time. Soon after she shared the post, her fans were all praises for her in the comment section. She clearly knows how to make a statement with every post.

Malaika also remains a part of tittle-tattle owing to interesting updates of her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple recently stayed in the headlines due to rumours of a rift

in their relationship which made their fans very disappointed, but soon Arjun Kapoor put an end to all rumours with a photo.

Shutting all the speculations, the actor shared a mirror selfie with Malaika on January 12 with a note, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all." Two days back, the couple also made a lunch date appearance.

Meanwhile, on January 14, Malaika shared an interesting note on her Instagram story.

Malaika had narrated her experiences on finding love at the age of 40, and how life can be started after the age of 30 and 50. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for more than 4 years.

