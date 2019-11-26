Malaika Arora's Latest Picture Gets the Nastiest Comments, Trolls Call Her 'Old Aunty, 'Ranu Mondal'
Malaika Arora posted a picture to promote inclusivity, but ironically, became a victim of trolls who said she looks old and is wearing too much makeup.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actress, dancer and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has been trolled for her latest picture that she posted on Instagram. Users trolled the 46-year-old actress for her "make-up" and "aged" look and compared her to the internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.
In the picture shared by Malaika on Tuesday morning, she is seen sporting three bands on her wrist promoting inclusivity. She captioned the photo, "By wearing this band of inclusion, you commit to a world that has space for everyone in it. A world that is stronger for all."
Ironically, it's the same post that attracted hate comments. People started commenting on her make-up and her looks instead of the cause that she is supporting. A user wrote, "Is makeup on you or are you on make up?" Other fan commented, "She looks old in this picture. She looks better without makeup." A few users also called her “Ranu Mondal” and “old aunty”.
But there were others who praised her looks. One fan wrote, "Forget the haters, we love you". Some wrote, "You look amazing", "Gorgeous", “beautiful”, “stunning”.
Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, was last seen dancing to the beats of the 'Hello Hello’ song in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film "Pataakha", starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.
