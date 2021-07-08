Malaika Arora's Lavish Living Room Will Make You Jealous, See Pics

Bollywood diva and famous dancer-model Malaika Arora on Thursday gave a sneak peek inside her luxurious home. She dropped a picture of her living room and balcony from 'magic hour' in her Instagram Stories.

The living room is attached to a beautiful sunny balcony that brings in lots of sunlight, turning the space into a calming, positive space. The two comfy couches of different shades divided by a simple and classy looking tea table make it cosy and warm. The exotic flowers vases that can be seen placed on the table gives the perfect vibe. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Magic hour light.”

Malaika is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her lavish home on her social media handle. Earlier,she dropped a couple of pictures of her living room where she can be seen posing for some pictures. Sitting on her couch, the diva can be seen striking some stunning poses in an all-white look.

She paired the white shirt dress with white boots and kept her hair untied. She captioned the post,“Look to the left, to the right, centre …. just catches the light," and mentioned that the pictures were clicked by her sister, Amrita Arora.

In one of the posts, she can be seen striking a poseinn her balcony with rustic tiled flooring that gives her Instagram-worthy background. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a table on her balcony and enjoying the view. Donning a multi-coloured dress paired with pink shoes, the diva can be seen flaunting her well-toned figure.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, the actress had bought a flat in a society near the Lokhandwala complex along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

On the professional front, Malaika was lastseen in the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. She wass one of the the judge of the show along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

