Malaika Arora's New Pic From Her Austria Vacay Has the Best Caption Ever

While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may not have come out about their relationship officially, their affection for each other can be seen in some way or the other. In fact, that’s how the couple manages to keep the speculations about them on, and their social media pictures are to blame.

The couple has been enjoying a cozy vacation in Austria. While the two have not posted any picture in the single frame, their other posts do drop major hints of them being together. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder spilled some beans about the duo having a double date with actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor with her Instagram post.

On Saturday, Malaika posted yet another picture of herself, from the vacation and captioned it as ‘Pyaar…’ the picture has been clicked in a way wherein it looks as if it was Malaika who had been trying to take a picture too. This is not the first time that the duo has been teasing their fans this way.

In earlier pictures that had gone viral, the two had shared a picture from the exact same location. Even their caption was somewhat similar.

Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜

Here’s another picture of Arjun Kapoor. The hand in the frame, which may look like a photobombed one, is of none other than Malaika’s.

In an interview to ZoomTv.com, the actress had put down rumours about her marriage to Arjun and said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why to go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.”

Malaika was earlier married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they called it quits in 2018.

