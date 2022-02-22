Malaika Arora's Old Commercial Flirting With Police Officer Goes Viral; Watch Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is an avid social media user who treats her fans to glimpses of her workout routines, sizzling looks, and personal life. Not just this, she often stays in the headlines because of her stylish outfits. Now, an old television commercial featuring the fitness enthusiast is making the rounds on the internet. The 47-second clip was shared on the ‘India Nostalgia’ page on Reddit, in which Malaika can be seen flirting with a policeman.

It can be seen in the commercial video that Malaika, along with another woman, moves past a police officer in a red sports car. After noticing that, as soon as the officer stopped them for rash driving and began writing a speeding ticket, both of them started giving him flirtatious glances and expressions, hoping to not pay any fine.

Despite their notorious attempts, the police officer continued writing, and at that very moment the background voiceover introduced the pen as “America’s favourite pen” and said, “So smooth, nothing can distract you.” When the cop handed them the ticket, Malaika and the other woman looked at the back of the speeding ticket, it said, “Dinner tonight?” below which the cop also wrote his phone number.

Talking about Malaika’s love life, she is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and the couple never shies away from sharing relationship goals with their fans. The duo is very much active on social media and often posts pictures with each other. They wished each other on Valentine’s Day by posting cute and lovely pictures together. Recently, Malaika celebrated her pet dog Casper’s 7th birthday. She posted an adorable video on her official Instagram account.

The diva has appeared in several blockbuster item numbers of Bollywood, including Chhaiyya Chhaiyya in Dil Se, Hoth Rasiley in Welcome, Munni Badnaam in Dabangg, and Anarkali Disco Chali in Housefull 2. Not just this, but Maliaka has also been a judge on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and Supermodel of the Year. Very recently, she was seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer.

