Malaika Arora's Picture Gets Nasty Comments, Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation

Malaika Arora has been trolled for her latest picture that she posted on Instagram. Users trolled the 46-year-old actress for her "make-up" and "aged" look and compared her to the internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

Read: Malaika Arora's Latest Picture Gets the Nastiest Comments, Trolls Call Her 'Old Aunty, 'Ranu Mondal'

Chris Hemsworth is currently on his way to being the only MCU character to have a fourth solo film. Although a few details regarding the next Thor film have been revealed, little is known about how Hemsworth's character will unfold. At the Tokyo Comic-Con, the actor revealed that even he is currently clueless about what to expect in the film.

Read: Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation in Love and Thunder Post Avengers Endgame

It's been over eight years that last Harry Potter film hit the theaters. However, its fandom hasn't died down a bit. Fans were in for a shock on Monday, when Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Neville Longbottom took to Twitter and tweeted, "New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020," along with a link.

Read: New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020: Matthew Lewis' Tweet Sends Twitter in Frenzy

Be it supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on the fields or giving a shout out to him on social media, Anushka Sharma sure never fails to laud the Indian cricket team skipper. Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Anushka came to receive Virat at the Mumbai airport.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are often expressive of their affection for each other on social media. Demetriades did not break this tradition on Rampal's birthday. On Rampal's birthday, Demetriades shared pictures of herself with him showing that apart from their romance there is no shortage of silliness and fun between the two.

Read: Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Heart-warming Wish on His Birthday

