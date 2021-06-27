Malaika Arora's 'Postcard With Love' from Venue of Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Arjun Kapoor rang in his 36th birthday in a grand way on Saturday night. Several Bollywood A-listers including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at the actor’s birthday party that took place in Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor reached the venue with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Vijay Deverakonda, Mohit Marwah, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were also in attendance.

Alia and Ranbir arrived together and were clicked by the paparazzi. Alia was wearing a white dress while Ranbir was seen in a black shirt and pants. Ranveer, who shares a close bond with Arjun, arrived in his swanky car.

Malaika, Arjun’s girlfriend, took to social media to share a picture from the venue where the party was hosted.

Arjun and Malaika went public with their relationship in 2019 after keeping it under wraps for a long time. Arjun recently opened up about dating Malaika who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected," the actor told Film Companion.

