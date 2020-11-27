Malaika Arora's Shoutout to Karan Johar for His Show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Malaika Arora just does not kill us by her moves and looks, but she surely knows how to keep her buddies closer, showering them with immense love and support. As Karan Johar is busy with the release of his Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Malaika cheered for her friend and the amazing star cast.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva shared a cover picture of the series, with the caption, “Wooohoooo!” She also tagged the cast of the show, which features famous Bollywood wives, including Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and actor Neelam Kothari Soni.

The Netflix show released on Friday, November 27, and will show the friendship between the four Bollywood wives. Besides being a close friend to Karan, Malaika is also pals with Maheep, who is Arjun Kapoor’s aunt.

Maheep is the wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, while Bhavana is married to Chunky Pandey. Seema is the wife of actor and producer Sohail Khan, while Neelam Kothari, also an actress, is wife of Sameer Soni.

The trailer of the show, released on November 13, also shared glimpses of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, giving us clues about their major guest appearances.

The show was also in news after filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar accused Dharma Productions of using the title Bollywood Wives, originally registered with him. However, Karan Johar soon cleared the air, and wrote an open letter, apologizing to Bhandarkar for ‘grievances during the course of the last few weeks’. He also assured him that the format, nature, audience as well as the title of the show are very different.

However, Karan also stated he will go ahead with the name The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and will not change it.

The show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is already out on Netflix, with eight episodes streaming online.