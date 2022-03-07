Malaika Arora's Social Media Post Reveals She Has a Framed Photo with Arjun Kapoor by Bedside Table

Malaika Arora’s social media feed can undoubtedly put any fitness enthusiast to shame. The diva keeps sharing photos and videos of her training regimen quite often, which shows her sweating it to be in perfect shape. However, one of her recent posts that have caught the eye of many was none of them but one that showed her aesthetic side. We got a sneak peek into a corner of her room in her latest Instagram Stories, which housed a home plant, a table lamp, and a photo frame that had Malaika and her beau, Arjun Kumar, in the frame, among some other small showpieces.

Having your better half enframed along with yourself in a cozy corner of your bedroom is nothing but couple goals that Malaika has certainly aced.

The photo in the frame shows the couple cozying up to each other and is just one of the many instances where both of them have not publicly held back to display their love and affection for each other. This Valentine’s Day, Arjun had, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about how they have grown as a couple and what it takes to stand by his ladylove and deal with all of the hatred that comes their way on social media.

Advertisement

Arjun said that they stood by each other throughout this relationship, facing rumours, brickbats, and pointless gossip brought on by social media toxicity. For several days, it was a living hell for them, he said. “Because we were out in the open, she had to deal with a lot, but I admire her for treating me and our relationship with such decency."

Standing by Malaika has never felt like an extraordinary experience, according to Arjun, but rather felt like the most natural thing to do. He said he was delighted that they were the first of their kind to demonstrate that age doesn't matter when you love someone.

48-year old Malaika and 36-year old Arjun, who came out in the open with their relationship in 2019 often face flak due to the age gap between them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.