Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Leaves India for Higher Studies, She Says 'Miss You Already'

Actor Malaika Arora recently bid farewell to her son Arhaan Khan, who left the country for higher studies. Malaika wrote an emotional post on Instagram for her son, Arhaan, inspiring him to fulfil his dreams. The actor shared a photo of the two of them looking out the window with their backs to the camera. Expressing her feelings Malaika said that she misses her son already as he leaves home to pursue higher studies. She had earlier mentioned that Arhaan had taken a gap year from his education.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences … all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams …. miss you already (sic).” The post received much love from many celebrities, including Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, who commented with heart emoticons. Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, Malaika’s friends, also commented on the post with heart emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder has also sent love and best wishes for Arhaan.

The day Arhaan was leaving for higher studies, Malaika shared, on her Instagram stories, another picture wherein her son hugged and bid goodbye to their dog. Malaika captioned the post, “Goodbyes are just the hardest.”

For the unversed, 18-year-old Arhaan Khan was born in 2002 to Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Times of India, Malaika revealed that Arhaan had taken a gap year from his studies and added that he wasn’t “wasting his time" during that time.

As far as work is concerned, the actor is currently busy shooting for MTV ‘Supermodel of The Year S02’. Malaika has also recently established herself as a strategic business investor, with tie-ups and investment under her business label called Malaika Arora Venture, MAV.

