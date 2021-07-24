Malaika Arora’s Sun-Kissed Selfie Leaves Fans Smitten, See Photo

Morning sun is important and is something Malaika Arora simply cannot do without. The gorgeous diva is known for her ultra stunning no-filter photos and fans simply adore them. An effortless dancer, a fitness enthusiast and a fashion icon, one can hardly come across anything that Malaika cannot ace. During the lockdown last year, she swept her fans off their feet with her sun-kissed selfies. Today, it’s a ‘Sun’s out…Buns out’ mood for the beauty and it’s breathtaking. On Saturday morning, Malaika uploaded another lovely photo on her Instagram stories. Soaking some essential Vitamin-D, she strikes a pose. The 47-year-old is wearing a white cropped tank top and shorts. With her hair swept back in a casual hairdo, she put on a delicate necklace.

Starting the day right is of utmost importance for Malaika. Her fitness goals are all about keeping her health first. She shared an honest tip for her followers on Instagram which read, “Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either. But which of the three do you think is most important?”

Last year in September, Malaika contracted COVID-19 and admittedly it took her a while to regain her strength. Recently she spoke to the Bombay Times and shared she had to wait for a long time to start working out again. “Honestly, there were days when I could not even bend down and touch my toes. I didn’t give up and I had no choice, but to take it slow. Post recovery, I wanted to start working out and going for my runs immediately, but COVID-19 had such an adverse effect on my knees. I had to change my approach. I ate right, monitored my nutrition and in six-eight months, here I am (sic.),”she was quoted by the portal as saying.

Meanwhile, Malaika has started shooting for the fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year Season 2.

