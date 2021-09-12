CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora's Sunday Pic is All About Black Sports Bra and White Bottoms

Actress and model Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself. In the picture, the actress can be seen waving at the camera, sporting a black sports bra paired with a jacket of the same color and white bottoms. She also wore a black mask and tied her hair up in a bun. “Hey Sunday … I 👀 u , I ❤️ u," the actress wrote in the caption. The picture crossed 1 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing platform.

In another post, Malaika, who is currently shooting for the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, took to her Instagram account to share her monochrome picture. In the photo, Malaika is caught in a candid moment. She simply captioned the picture: “Mood". Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to drop a heart-eyed emoji on the gorgeous photo. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The two often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures.

Malaika also shared stunning pictures in a glamorous outfit by Lebanese designer Gemy Maalouf for a photoshoot where she channeled her modelling skills.

first published:September 12, 2021, 17:21 IST