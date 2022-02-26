Malaika Arora’s Weekend Neon Avatar Makes Heads Turn; Check Out the Diva’s Hot Pics

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora makes heads turn every time she steps out. The actress maintained the trajectory as she was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday. Malaika kick-started the weekend with a yoga session. She was spotted outside Diva Yoga Studio in the morning and the dancing diva looked refreshing in a neon yellow sports bra and matching shorts.

Malaika Arora started her morning with a yoga session as the reality show judge was spotted outside Diva Yoga Studio in Bandra. The fitness enthusiast is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, and one of the reasons for her toned body is that the actress is a yoga lover. Malaika who is an avid social media user often shares pictures and videos performing yoga asanas.

The reality show judge looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a neon green sports bra and matching shorts and slipped on white sliders. Malaika also had a black face mask on, owing to COVID-19 guidelines. In the pictures, the dancing diva looked sultry as she posed with her luscious locks open. Flaunting her toned body, Malaika was seen rushing into the yoga studio.

Check the pictures below:

Malaika often likes to share tids and bits of her life with her fans by posting pictures and videos. Earlier on Friday, the model had shared a picture from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Kashyap’s post-wedding party. Other than Malaika, the paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Malaika had shared a picture from the party featuring best friends Suhana, Anany and Shanaya posing for a picture together. In the picture, the trio huddled up together and posed for the camera. While Suhana and Ananya twinned in black, Shanaya had opted for a bright yellow outfit for the bash. Sharing the picture, Malaika said, “Baby dolls alll grown up (sic)."

Meanwhile, Malaika has been sharing a few posts featuring her, Kareena, Amrita and Karisma from the party last night. The ladies stepped out wearing matching black outfits and posed for the cameras together. Malaika was seen wearing a black shimmery see-through dress with a thigh-high slit for Farhan and Shibani’s party.

