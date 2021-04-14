Malaika Arora's Work-from-home Look Stuns the Internet, See Pic

Actress Malaika Arora had a special occasion to get dressed up recently- work from home. On Wednesday, the actress shared a glimpse of her work from home attire on social media. She took to Instagram to share a picture where she can be seen donning a yellow shirt paired with denim and scrolling through her phone. She accessorised her look with yellow earrings. “Tayyar ho jao (get ready) and work from home", she wrote as the caption.

Recently, she had shared a picture of her flaunting an engagement ring, which stirred curiosity in fans. She had written, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it 💍❤️ Happiness Starts Here!!!"

The actress was simply promoting a jewellery brand on social media, but that did to stop fans from tagging her current partner actor Arjun Kapoor in the post. The due have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018, and often make appearances on each other’s social media.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Malaika was also spotted in a Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. However, she had only a special appearance in the show. She will be next seen in the new reality show Star Vs Food with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi.

