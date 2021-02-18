Malaika Arora's Workout Wear is the Most Fashionable in Bollywood, Here's Proof

Gym looks have been a fad for a while and one B-Towner who continues to ace the trend is Malaika Arora. The Bollywood diva looks put together even after an exhausting session at the gym, sporting carefully curated casuals.

In her latest gym look, the fitness freak is seen wearing grey coordinated crop top and yoga pants. One photo revealed that her sports bra was colour coordinated as well.

Malaika posed for the shutterbugs in her gym look, flaunting her toned body.

[caption id="attachment_3446609" align="alignnone" ]

(Image: Instagram)[/caption]

A few days ago, Malaika was seen wearing gym shorts paired with a white, blue and red jacket.

[caption id="attachment_3439853" align="alignnone" ]

(Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

Her gym looks are captured by paparazzi every day and the diva never disappoints. She knows just how to make the simplest and casual outfits look trendy.

For more: Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Body In New Workout Gear, See Her Trendy Gym Looks

Malaika Arora, who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, was last seen as a judge on 'India's Best Dancer'. She spent her quarantine with beau Arjun Kapoor last year. The couple made their relationship official in 2019, after keeping it under wraps for several years.