Malala Yousafzai Biopic Gul Makai to be Screened at the UN
Director Amjad Khan is elated that the Malala Yousafzai biopic Gul Makai will have a special screening by the UN.
Gul Makai director Amjad Khan is overwhelmed that his film, on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, will have a special screening in London. The screening is being organised by the UN on January 25.
"I am happy and I am very proud that my film Gul Makai is being screened in London," Khan said in a statement.
UN Goodwill Ambassador Roy Fernandes said the film will be screened for 450 dignitaries from across the world. These include members of the UN and IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition).
Members of the Indian, Pakistani and British High Commissions will also be present, along with Malala and her parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai.
Another screening of the film will be hosted mid-February at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Gul Makai accounts the journey and struggle of Malala, starting from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan to her becoming the champion for free education to all women.
The biographical drama has Reem Shaikh playing the role of Malala. The film also features the late Om Puri (in his final film), Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi.
