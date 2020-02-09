Malang Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Shows Growth, Earns Rs 15.60 Cr

Director Mohit Suri, whose multi-starrer Malang opened at the theatres on Friday, has witnessed good growth at the box-office on day two. The dark suspense-thriller zoomed past its rival Shikara, which is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and now eyes Rs 25 crore collections on first weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share that Malang has been seeing an exponential growth on its second day of release despite the elections in Delhi making screening limited in the capital. According to him, Malang has made Rs 15.60 crores in two days.

"#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz," Taran wrote on Twitter as he shared box office figures of Malang in two days.

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

Malang, with its strong numbers at the box office, has been getting mixed reviews by the critics.

Malang features Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Malang director Mohit Suri has previously worked with Aditya in Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Kunal in Kalyug (2005).

