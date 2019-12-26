Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malang First Look Revealed: Anil Kapoor Rocks in Police Officer Look

The upcoming romantic-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu are part of the project.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Malang First Look Revealed: Anil Kapoor Rocks in Police Officer Look
Anil Kapoor in 'Malang'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has unveiled his character’s first look from Malang on his 63th birthday. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, to give a glimpse of his character Anjaney Agashe, who is a police officer.

In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen sitting on a chair and having a laugh.

The tweet reads, “Malang on my Birthday!”

The upcoming romantic-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemu are part of the project.

Kunal, who made his debut with Kalyug, had termed the film as ‘an interesting ensemble’.

"It's an interesting film. It's got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it's a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it," Kunal told IANS.

Expressing his excitement on sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kunal added, "I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die-hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in 'Kalank' and it's lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman, the film will hit the theaters on February 14, 2020.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which also stared John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz.

