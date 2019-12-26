Malang First Look Revealed: Anil Kapoor Rocks in Police Officer Look
The upcoming romantic-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu are part of the project.
Anil Kapoor in 'Malang'
Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has unveiled his character’s first look from Malang on his 63th birthday. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, to give a glimpse of his character Anjaney Agashe, who is a police officer.
In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen sitting on a chair and having a laugh.
The tweet reads, “Malang on my Birthday!”
MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019
The upcoming romantic-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemu are part of the project.
Kunal, who made his debut with Kalyug, had termed the film as ‘an interesting ensemble’.
"It's an interesting film. It's got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it's a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it," Kunal told IANS.
Expressing his excitement on sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kunal added, "I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die-hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in 'Kalank' and it's lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”
Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman, the film will hit the theaters on February 14, 2020.
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which also stared John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Teased Over These Christmas Pics with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary