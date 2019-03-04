English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malang: Mohit Suri Brings Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu Together
With an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemmu, Malang will release on Valentine’s 2020.
Image courtesy: Anil Kapoor/ Instagram
Treating the audiences with the likes of Ek Villain, Murder 2, and Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri has announced his next film titled Malang. With an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu the film will release on Valentine’s 2020.
Reportedly, the film will be an edgy revenge drama with a mix of romance, action and thrill. Talking to a daily, Mohit said, "With 'Malang', I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."
Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to confirm the cast of the film. He wrote, "Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists – @mohitsuri @adityaroykapur @dishapatani & @khemster2! @malangfilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020." (sic)
The film will be a joint venture of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Entertainment.
Talking about their collaboration, Bhushan Kumar told The Indian Express, "This is Luv and my fourth production together. Malang has the perfect mix of a well written story, beautiful songs and strong characters. After Aashiqui 2, which was a defining film in Mohit, Aditya and even my career as a producer, I am glad to back Mohit’s next directorial."
Expected to roll out this month, the film will be shot in Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai.
