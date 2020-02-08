Malang Zooms Past Shikara at Box Office on Day 1, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker Cast Votes in New Delhi

Delhiites voted in the assembly elections on Saturday and actors Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu with her family cast thie ballot from their respective ares. The Bollywood actors even posted pics after they cast thier otes and encouraged people to turn out in large numbers.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Carries Sara Ali Khan in His Arms as They Promote Love Aaj Kal

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: 5 Reasons Why Paras Chabbra Deserves to Win the Trophy

In another news, speculations are rife that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot by May 2020. Although neither the couple nor their parents have confirmed the rumours, there are reports doing the rounds that Varun and Natasha will have a destination wedding.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Posts Words of Wisdom She Got from Her Late Father

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Repeats Outfit, Shells Out Perfect Girl-next-door Vibes

Also, Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang enjoyed a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's account of Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990. While Malang raked in Rs 6.71 crore on day one, Shikara managed Rs 1.20 crore.

Read: Valentine Week 2020: Budget Gifts and Experiences for Lovebirds

Also read: Happy Valentine Week 2020: 5 Songs That Capture the Essence of Love

Scroll below for more news and updates from the world of entertainment and lifestyle below:

Mohit Suri's thriller Malang has a good start in comparison to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits at the box office but the positive reviews about the latter can change the course of the clash.

Read: There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...

Also read: Wasn't Convinced I Could Do the Film: Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re

The Internet has been abuzz with speculations about Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his ladylove Natasha Dalal’s marriage date and venue. Although the couple or their families haven’t issued any official statement, various media reports have conveyed insights by means of sources close to the lovebirds.

Read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie Knot in May 2020: Report

Also read: Streaming Now: Netflix Makes Valentine's Week Special with To All the Boys PS I Still Love You, Taj Mahal 1989

Sophie Choudry rang in her birthday celebrations in Mumbai with the likes of Manish Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Karan Tacker and Rakul Preet Singh in attendance.

Read: Sophie Choudry Celebrates Birthday with a Bang, Shares Pics with Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha

Also read: When Sonam Kapoor Copied Anand Ahuja's Appreciation Post for Anil Kapoor

A woman who claimed to be a Kashmiri Pandit was seen screaming at filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a screening of Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits as she felt that the film was 'commercialised' and not authentic.

Read: Emotional Woman Charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra During Private Screening of Shikara

Also read: LK Advani Couldn't Hold Back Tears After Watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara

Taapsee Pannu shared pics with her family on social media as they posed after casting their respective votes for Delhi assembly elections. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker also cast her ballot and posted a pic on social media showing off her inked finger.

Read: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu Casts Vote with Family, Swara Bhasker Flaunts Her Inked Finger

Also read: Oscars 2020: Quentin Tarantino Says Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is His Memory Piece

Check back tomorrow for more news from the the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.