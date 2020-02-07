Malang's Music is Hit But Will it Take Audiences to Theatres?

Malang, starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avram, has hit theatres on Friday and the makers will be hoping for the 'craze' and 'passion', among many other meanings that the title may suggest, of the audiences to remain on a high as it has been since the many hot and sizzling teaser stills from the film have been coming out.

In many ways, Bollywood films like Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, De De Pyar De, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Street Dancer 3D and the musical likes have proved in the recent past that songs still remain a major pull for watchers in the lead up to a Bollywood feature release. Apart from trending music videos and continuous online streaming of the tracklists, stars dance to their new and popular songs during promotional events, in the hopes of leaving an impact which just might take their fans to the ticket window. And in turn, music has always been the good ally of certain genre of films, Malang being a prominent example.

Shot and set in Goa, Malang uses and captures the musical ambience of the city as well. Apart from Hui Malang, other four tracks Chal Ghar Chalen, Humraah, Phir Na Milen Kabhi and Malang are imbibed with essential Goa vibes-- adventure and love. Disha and Aditya not only look hot together, but have impressively worked wonders to nail their first-time chemistry. From adventure sports, bike rides to drugs and beach parties, Malang songs show the good, bad and worst of the lead pair's moments and bring forth the promising storyline of a young, in-love pair in Goa.

Add to it the mysterious characters of Anil and Kunal, Malang more-or-less has all the ingredients of a could-be-successful masala film. Whether Malang does well at the box office or not -- the music has started out doing well making it a hit source of revenue for the makers already and the film's primary USP.

But could Malang be a success at the theatres remains a question. Meanwhile box office figures of films like Malaal, The Sky Is Pink and Kalank still hound the makers despite their music being a success in advance or films like War and Uri: The Surgical Strike show how narrative is not sidelined for song sequences, and instead works as a side element as the story runs on it's own merit.

With increasing diversity in content availability across platforms, audiences too have to make up their mind when it comes to seeing a musical or similar genre films in theatres. While storytelling formats keep changing the way we look at entertainment, Bollywood still looks for ways to increase its hit ratio by relying on music and composing new soundtracks.

