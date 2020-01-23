Malang's New Romantic Song Humraah Starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur is Full of Adventure and Thrill

Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang has been in the news for quite some time now. Following an intriguing trailer, the makers have released a new song titled Humraah. The song portrays Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's on-screen chemistry filled with a lot of adventure sports, literally "unleashing the madness", much like the tagline for the film.

The video starts with a cop chase showing several policemen running after Aditya. The scene cuts to the actor telling Disha that he is scared of heights. The actress tells him that he won't be scared anymore as "we can't get scared of something twice." The couple is seen jumping off a cliff into clear waters.

The video is filled with adventure and all things amazing, with the couple sky-diving, surfing, riding quad bikes in rocky terrains and so on. The Malang jodi also dances in high spirits and passion towards the end of the video.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the link to the song by T-series. "Love + Adventure = Humraah!", she wrote.

Fans loved the track and lauded the actress in retweets and comments. A user wrote, "Beautiful song. The music is absolutely lovely!"

Beautiful song music is absolutely lovely — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) January 23, 2020

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the track:

All the best for the Movie — Sahil Mirji (@Sahil_Mirji) January 23, 2020

Humraah song love you my favorite dear disha mam you favorite song humraah superhit Blockbuster — Mahendra Sharma (@Mahendr91140057) January 23, 2020

#Humraah from #Malang is a soothing romantic number that should be on your playlists. https://t.co/9FBPDEymi9 — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 23, 2020

Humraah is voiced by Singer-composer Sachet Tandon. Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series, the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Malang will hit the silver screen on February 7.

Watch the song here:

