1-min read

Malang's New Romantic Song Humraah Starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur is Full of Adventure and Thrill

From sky diving to riding quad bikes, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen indulging in a number of adventure sports in the new song from Malang.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
Malang's New Romantic Song Humraah Starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur is Full of Adventure and Thrill
From sky diving to riding quad bikes, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen indulging in a number of adventure sports in the new song from Malang.

Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang has been in the news for quite some time now. Following an intriguing trailer, the makers have released a new song titled Humraah. The song portrays Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's on-screen chemistry filled with a lot of adventure sports, literally "unleashing the madness", much like the tagline for the film.

The video starts with a cop chase showing several policemen running after Aditya. The scene cuts to the actor telling Disha that he is scared of heights. The actress tells him that he won't be scared anymore as "we can't get scared of something twice." The couple is seen jumping off a cliff into clear waters.

The video is filled with adventure and all things amazing, with the couple sky-diving, surfing, riding quad bikes in rocky terrains and so on. The Malang jodi also dances in high spirits and passion towards the end of the video.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the link to the song by T-series. "Love + Adventure = Humraah!", she wrote.

Fans loved the track and lauded the actress in retweets and comments. A user wrote, "Beautiful song. The music is absolutely lovely!"

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the track:

Humraah is voiced by Singer-composer Sachet Tandon. Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series, the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Malang will hit the silver screen on February 7.

Watch the song here:

