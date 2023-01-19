Malav Rajda Says He Was 'Creatively Stagnating' After Directing TMKOC For 14 Years

Days after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, director Malav Rajda has now revealed that he will be soon directing another comedy show. In a recent interview, Malav revealed that same and shared that he is all set to direct a show titled, Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar. The show will have Sandeep Anand in the lead and is produced by Deeya and Tony Singh.

Talking about his new show, Malav shared that it is important to ‘reinvent’. He also mentioned that after working on Asit Kumar Modi’s show for 14 years, he felt that he was ‘creatively stagnating’.

“It is always important to reinvent yourself. I had been associated with Taarak… for 14 long years and felt that I was creatively stagnating. I had to start afresh and do other things. Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar is a slice-of-life comedy. I am excited to embark on this new journey with a new team. I am going to give it my best," Malav said as quoted by E-times.

Malav Rajda used to direct Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but left the show earlier this month. While there were rumours that Malav quit the popular sitcom due to differences with the producers, he former later clarified that he left only to ‘get out of his comfort zone’. “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it was best to move out and challenge myself,” he told Hindustan Times.

He further clarified that there was no fallout with the makers and added, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer),”

