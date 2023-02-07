Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram’s collaboration with director Pa Ranjith for the much-anticipated film Thangalaan has been creating buzz among fans since its announcement. The upcoming historical adventure drama, which went on floors in October last year has been progressing briskly. Now, Thangalaan’s lead female actress Malavika Mohanan has arrived in Chennai to join the filming team.

Meanwhile, Malavika, who is currently on a promotional spree for her soon-to-release film Christy, shared certain insights about her character in Thangalaan. “I had to act as a more bold, determined, angry, and fierce warrior. Ranjith sir is a very determined person. He won’t let you go until he gets what he wants. That’s great stuff and I enjoy it,” shared the Beyond the Cloud actress, as reported by Filmi Beat.

“Thangalaan is a Vikram sir film. He is a great actor. But I also have the best character in the film. And Thangalan movie has a great director like Pa Ranjith. If I look back after 20 years I will definitely not regret doing this film. It is such a great character," added Malavika.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan marks Vikram’s 61st film. It also stars Pasupathy Masilamani and Parvathy Thiruvothu in crucial roles. Produced by Gnanavel Raja, under the banners of Studio Green, the film is touted to be a period drama, set against the era of the 1800s. As per a report by ETimes, the producer has confirmed that the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer will be filmed in 3D extensively. The makers will also be shooting the film in Hindi.

Thangalaam revolves around a true incident that occurred in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Factory (KGF) during British rule. From its nailbiting trailer, the Pa Ranjith directorial looks promising, ready to offer cine-goers a visual spectacle. No further announcements of Thangalaan have been unveiled by the makers as of yet.

Besides Thangalaan, Malavika has also been roped in for director Ravi Udyawar’s forthcoming Bollywood drama Yudhra, opposite Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

