Malavika Mohanan Breaks The Internet With Photos Rocking Yellow Satin Dress

Malavika Mohanan never misses out on an opportunity to impress us with her sartorial choices. The actress often shells out major fashion goals for fans with her impeccable style. She has time and again rocked traditional as well as western outfits like a fashionista, and her Instagram handle is a testament to the same. Recently, Malavika dropped a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram, which made fans go gaga over her new avatar.

In the photos, the 29-year-old actress struck multiple poses in a bright yellow satin dress featuring cut-out details. Malavika unleashed her boldness by flaunting her toned physique in the custom Viola & Vesper outfit. The thigh-high slit, embedded with a distinctive ring pattern around her navel, added extra oomph to her dress. The Malayalam beauty clubbed her attire with minimalistic jewellery, which comprised a pair of extra-long teardrop earrings and a golden armband.

She decided to keep her long, curly tresses open for the photoshoot, rounding off her look with highlighted cheeks and a glossy pink shade of lipstick. “Mermaid but make it yellow,” read the captain of Malavika’s Instagram post.

Soon after the photos surfaced on the internet, several users flooded the comments section of her posts to shower the actress with oodles of praise. “The queen, the goddess,” lauded one user. “Just Mind Blowing,” remarked another. “Indo Kylie Jenner,” commented a third admirer. However, a group of social media users was quick to highlight the controversy between Malavika and Nayanthara in the comments.

For those unaware, the Godfather actress recently took a jibe at Malavika over an old interview video. In the interview, Malavika pointed out how Nayanthara sported a full face of makeup in one of the scenes from her film Connect where she was seen on a hospital bed. In response to Malvika’s statement, Nayanthara had a befitting reply, as she said, “I don’t say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital but that doesn’t mean you have to look shabby, no?”

