Malavika Mohanan Joins Her Own Meme Fest on Social Media, Shares Some of Her Favourites
Malavika Mohanan took to Twitter to join her own meme-fest made on her 'Master' scene. She sportingly said that life will be too boring if one can’t take a joke on himself.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 04, 2021, 19:07 IST
She wrote, "I’m a little late to my own meme-fest, but this is hilarious guys. Sharing some of my personal favourites which cracked me up(I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one). Life is too boring if you can’t laugh at yourself, right?"
Master is the first film to have a theatrical release in Kerala post COVID-19 lockdown. This was the second film of Malavika, also featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film was released on January 13. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Earlier during a conversation with The Indian Express, she opened up about working with Vijay who has a huge fandom. She told the portal that she received much love and support from the audience just because she is a part of Vijay’s film. The actress revealed that she is a fan of the actor’s punctuality and discipline as he always used to be on time during the shoot. Talking about the film, she revealed that it is 50% director’s and 50% Vijay’s movie which has fast-paced action sequence, romance and drama.
Meanwhile, Malavika has started shooting for her upcoming film D43 along with Dhanush. She will be seen playing the lead role in the film. The crime thriller is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. As per the reports, Dhanush will portray the character of a journalist in the film.