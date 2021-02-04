Malavika Mohanan Joins Her Own Meme Fest on Social Media, Shares Some of Her Favourites

South actress Malavika Mohanan, who made her acting debut with superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, knows it best how to handle a joke. A scene of her from the newly released movie Master turned has morphed into a meme with social media users turning it into several hilarious jokes. However, instead of being upset over it, the actress herself took to Twitter to join the meme fest. In a post, she shared her favourite memes of the lot that made her laugh out loud. She sportingly said that life will be too boring if one can’t take a joke on himself.

She wrote, "I’m a little late to my own meme-fest, but this is hilarious guys. Sharing some of my personal favourites which cracked me up(I died laughing seeing the toothpaste one). Life is too boring if you can’t laugh at yourself, right?"

