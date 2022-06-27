Malavika Mohanan Looks Smoking Hot In This All-Black Avatar

Actor Malavika Mohanan is the latest sensation in B-town. The actress, who predominantly works in Telugu and Malayalam industry, was recently featured in a Hindi music video titled Tauba. Sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, the song has got us all grooving to its peppy beats.

While Badshah was seen in a new avatar, it was Malavika who stole the show with her sensational looks and killer dance moves. The actor often treats her fans with stunning pictures from her photoshoots and getaways. On Sunday, Malavika set the temperature soaring with a bunch of snaps, in which she sported an outfit from the song, Tauba.

Have a look:

Black fitted leather pants and a furry top in the same colour, paired with black boots, Malavika looked ravishing hot in the snaps. The actor picked silver jewellery and bold make-up, comprising kohl-rimmed eyes, contour, and nude lip shade. Malavika, who hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, is making all the waves on the internet with her gorgeous looks and on-point fashion sense.

Earlier this month, she took fashion to a whole new level, paying tribute to her grandfather by styling his vintage beige suit. She styled the suit with a pair of dark blue moon-printed gloves that went up to her elbows. With her hair left open and eyes locked to the lens, Malavika struck some jaw-dropping poses for the camera. She surely gave us some major boss lady vibes.

Sharing a series of close-up pictures, Malavika wrote, “Iron hands in velvet gloves.”

In another post, the actor gave a glimpse of her entire outfit, which was paired with a pair of dark blue heels. “Something about vintage suits,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, released on June 24, the music video of Tauba has clocked over 10 million views and received thousands of reactions from internet users.

