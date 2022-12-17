Malavika Mohanan Looks Stunning In This Black Off-Shoulder Dress By Manish Malhotra

Malavika Mohanan has been on a roll lately. After sharing the screen space with Dhanush in Maaran, the actress is all set to star opposite Chiyaan Vikram in Thangalaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra next. She also recently announced yet another project, titled Christy, by unveiling its poster on social media. Now, Malavika has once again hogged the limelight by posting a streak of glamourous photos on Instagram.

Along with sharing the photos, she captioned her post, “Nothing like black and white no?”

Check out Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram post below:

In the monochrome photos posted by her, Malavika looked all things stunning in an off-shoulder, sequined black dress featuring feather details. She struck several bold and confident poses for the lens in the custom Manish Malhotra dress. The Maaran star opted for winged eyeliner to enhance her glamorous look. She rounded off her look with a pair of dazzling earrings.

Soon after her pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, social media users showered her with praises and poured heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

A couple of days ago, Malavika Mohanan made headlines after she shared a “very-close-to-my-heart announcement” on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress unveiled the poster of one of the next projects, Christy, co-starring Mathew Thomas. The film, which is based on a true story, is directed by Alvin Henry.

Along with releasing the poster of Christy, Malvika wrote, “Covid struck all of us and then lockdown happened and I only realised in retrospect how most of the films I had voraciously consumed during that period were Malayalam movies. So when Alvin Henry approached me with his film which also had a team of insanely talented artists, I knew I will be a part of it!”

However, the release date of the upcoming Malayalam film hasn’t been revealed yet.

