Malavika Mohanan Nails Boho-chic Style in a Patterned Blouse and Shorts, See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most beautiful divas in South Indian cinema. She has a timeless sense of style and always makes a statement with her outfits.Malavika is quickly becoming a household figure in the Tamil cinema industry, thanks to her forthcoming flick Master. The actress is also attracting attention on social media with her stunning photos.

Malavika Mohanan In Grey Bralette And Printed Shirt Looks Effortlessly Sexy In These PicturesShe has been providing us with the style cues from her enticing photographs in traditional saree to her cheeky photos on a bike. Malavika's most recent post is causing a firestorm on the internet as she raises the temperature.

Malavika took to Instagram to showcase a series of images showing off her killer boho-chic style. With a hint of bohemian style, the actress nailed the casual look. She's wearing an olive-coloured bralette with a pair of denim and a colourful cape top. The actress accessorised her ensemble with a layered chain and rings, adding oomph to the whole appearance. Her makeup is also on point; she went for a strong and gorgeous smoky eye with loose curls. We're definitely taking notes since the actress is clearly throwing out significant fashion inspirations.

With heavily kohled eyes and wavy hair with burned caramel highlights, her makeup was smoky and dramatic. People were very enamoured with this look! Malavika had a smouldering expression on her face.

On the work front, Malavika was most recently seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master. She played a professor in the film and was paired up with Vijay. Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Thalapathy Vijay as the major antagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the main protagonist. She will next be featured in Dhanush's next film D44, directed by Karthick Naren, which is now in post-production.

Malavika made her acting debut in a Malayalam film opposite the incredibly adorable Dulquer Salman, and she hasn't looked back since. She's poised to make a spectacular B-Town debut in Farhan Akhtar's Yudhra, in which she'll share the screen for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame.

