Malavika Mohanan Says She Shares a Buddy-like Equation with Master Co-star Vijay

Malyalam film actress Malavika Mohanan, who will be next seen in the Tamil film Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, recently opened up about working with the two actors. Master is Malavika's second Tamil film after Petta with Rajnikanth.

Talking with working two superstars in her Tamil projects, the actress told Indian Express, It was amazing working with Rajini sir. He is a lot into spirituality, meditation and yoga. We used to talk about that. With Vijay sir, he has become a friend now. With him, I share a fun, buddy space.

Talking about her experience working on Master, she said, It was like a big college picnic. It was so much fun. We made something cool and different from anything that has been made in Tamil cinema before. It was a blast working on the film. I wish I could say more but yes, it is going to be a treat for Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans for sure. It is going to be madness.

The thriller Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was scheduled to release on 9th April, but had to be rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian among others play pivotal roles in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

