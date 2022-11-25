Malavika Mohanan Shares Dramatic ‘Mid Shoot’ Portrait Photo From The Maldives

Actress Malavika Mohanan is one of the sought-after actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. In addition to being a celebrated actress, the 29-year-old also knows how to make heads turn with her amazing fashion choices. The actress is currently shooting in the Maldives and recently gave fans a sneak peek into her shoot by sharing a dramatic portrait shot of herself on Instagram.

In the picture, Malavika rocked a white top with intricate blue embroidery. The Beyond The Clouds actress went with a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera. She is seen looking at a distance with blue waters making for a beautiful backdrop in the portrait photo. Along with posting the picture on Instagram, Malavika wrote, “Mid Shoot #MelancholicInMaldives #ShootDiaries #MagicLight,” and revealed that the snap was captured by celebrity photographer Anend C Chandran.

Check out Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram post below:

Seeing the picture, hundreds of fans, along with her celebrity pals from the industry, showered Malavika with heaps of praise. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi gushed, “Love,” while actor-writer George Kora commented “Beauty!” Many others went all heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

On the professional front, Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. However, her breakthrough film was director Majid Majidi’s 2017 film Beyond The Clouds. Later, she worked in various popular films, including The Great Father, Petta and Master, to name a few.

Malavika was last seen in the Tamil-language action thriller Maaran, opposite Dhanush. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hindi film Yudhra, alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from Yudhra, Malavika also has director Pa Ranjith’s next, Thangalaan, in her kitty. The movie stars Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy and Hari Krishna Anbudurai in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here