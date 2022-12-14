Malavika Mohanan Shares Glimpses From The Sets Of Thangalaan In Maldives

Actress Malavika Mohanan is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is currently on a roll. After Karthick Naren’s action thriller Maaran, the 29-year-old is all set to share the screen space with Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu in director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming movie Thangalaan. The actress is currently busy shooting for the highly-anticipated period drama in the Maldives.

Recently, Malavika shared a photo and video from the sets of Thangalaan. In the photo, the actress is seen riding a scooter; while in the video, she is seen doing her touch-up session. Malavika captioned her post, “When you are shooting in a remote location your cinematographer also doubles as your scooter driver and sometimes also as your assistant.”

Thangalaan marks Chiyaan Vikram’s 61st film. It is reportedly set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, under the banner of Studio Green and Neelam Productions. The music for the movie is scored by GV Prakash Kumar, while its cinematography and editing are handled by Kishore Kumar and RK Selva respectively.

Next, she also has director Ravi Udyawar’s upcoming project Yudhra in her pipeline. The movie will be an action-packed ride, full of romance and drama. It also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. The dialogue for the movie is written by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Gulati, while the screenplay is handled by Shridhar Raghavan.

