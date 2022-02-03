Malavika Mohanan Slams Media House for Using Her 'Vulgar,' 'Fake' Photoshopped Image

Tollywood actress Malavika Mohanan slammed a media portal on Wednesday for posting her morphed image on their website. The 28-year-old actress criticised media houses for circulating a picture of her that she says has been photoshopped into a “vulgar” image. The actress, on her Twitter profile, appealed to netizens to “help and report" the fake image. In a tweet on Wednesday, Malavika shared the original image which she had posted earlier and the said media organisation had photoshopped it. The image features Malavika in a printed pantsuit with a blue bikini top underneath. Malavika had originally shared the image in November 2021.

The actress, who has worked in blockbuster Tamil movies like Master, and Petta, shared the picture along with a strongly-worded message that read, “This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like Asia Net News TM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report.”

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

In a separate tweet, Malavika directly slammed the media house for sharing the photoshopped image. The actress tweeted, “Sad to see such prominent media house use fake photoshopped vulgar photos without doing a fact check just for social media mileage. Asia Net News TM shame on you.” The picture has been removed by the media house since Malavika called out the indecent act.

Sad to see such prominent media house use fake photoshopped vulgar photos without doing a fact check just for social media mileage. @AsianetNewsTM shame on you https://t.co/QKd4K5oiaa— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

The actress is currently spending a rejuvenating vacation in the Maldives. On Wednesday, she shared a fun picture from the island as she posed with a cute lollipop. The actress wore a striped sleeveless top and a black cap as she held her vibrant lollipop close to her face for the picture. Sharing the fun portraits on Instagram, Malavika wrote in the caption, “My lollipop is cuter than yours.” Malavika will next be seen in Maaran and Yudhra.

