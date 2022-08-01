Malavika Mohanan Stuns the Internet in Exquisite Thigh High Slit Dress

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The 28-year-old has won many hearts with her acting chops and good looks. The young actress is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks.

Malavika is also an avid social media user and often shares beautiful pictures on Instagram. Recently, Malavika shared her look for the Mid-Day India International Influencer Awards 2022 on Instagram. In her post, Malavika can be seen posing for the cameras in a stunning thigh-high slit dress. Malavika has captioned her post, “Thank you for ‘Social media sensation of the year’ @middayindia. Such a lovely evening I had with you yesterday.”



Malavika’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the exquisite actress.

One fan wrote, “Malavika will you marry me?” Another fan wrote, “Cannot find words to describe your beauty in this picture. Your charm is irresistible.” The glamorous diva knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. In addition to her terrific on-screen performances, Malavika is famous for her incredible sartorial choices.

Last month, Malavika shared breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress was was a sight to behold in a regal saree.



Malavika has come a long way in her career since making her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She made her Tamil debut in 2019 with Rajinikanth’s Petta.

In the last few years, Malavika has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers of the South film industry. Malavika Mohanan established herself in the film industry with her terrific performance in Vijay’s blockbuster film, Master. Malavika will now be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Hero which is scheduled to release later this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here