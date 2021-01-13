Malavika Mohanan Surprises Fans with Candid Photo Featuring Vijay Day Before Master Release

The much-awaited film Master starring Vijay has finally hit the theatres on January 13. In anticipation of the release, actress Malavika Mohanan posted a candid picture of her and superstar Vijay on her Instagram page.

In the caption, she wrote that people are often requesting her for candids of the on-screen couple. "JD & Chaaru wish all of you a very Happy Pongal! Our very very special #Master is all yours from tomorrow. P.S. This is dedicated to all the fans who asked for a candid picture of the two of us together," she posted.

In the photo, the actress stands in the foreground, a bright smile on her face as looks towards something off-camera. She is wearing what looks like a white saree or a dupatta. Behind her, Vijay stands in a black shirt, with a small smile on his face as he looks amused.

Here is the photograph:

In less than a day, the photo has reached a viral status among fans garnering over 338K likes and thousands of comments. People clearly adore the two stars together.

According to reports, the actress who had made her debut with Rajinikanth's Petta in 2019 is currently in Chennai where she will be watching the film in theatres. The action-thriller is Malavika's first Tamil film as a lead actress.

Vijay portrays the role of John Durairaj aka JD in the film while Malavika will be seen as Chaaru. The film was launched in 2019 and was slated to release in 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the entertainment industry being shut down temporarily, it was moved to this year.

It has been in the news for months before its release. Vijay has a massive fan following in the South, particularly among young men. When the release was announced, Vijay met with the Chief Minister of the state to allow the film to go house full, which the CM permitted. However, after a backlash from the medical community and Madras High Court's intervention, the decision as reverted. It is now being shown with COVID-protocols in place with only 50% occupancy in theatres.