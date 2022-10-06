Malavika Mohanan Taking 'Orange Is The New Black' Too Seriously, We Aren't Complaining

Actress Malvika Mohanan has always been known for her on-point fashion game. The diva is active on social media and keeps treating her fans with gorgeous pictures. Recently, on the occasion of Durga Puja, she shared a bunch of pictures and her fans went crazy. We already know Orange is the new black but the beauty is proving it in the right way. The actress was seen in a monochrome look as she wore an Orange velvet saree with a matching Orange embroidered blouse. Oh boy! Aren’t we going gaga over her? Absolutely, yes.

Going for some minimal accessories, she chose to pair it up with a pair of Orange Jhumkas that stole our hearts. And she added a golden bangle to one hand; that’s it. Talking about her makeup, Malvika surely knows the drill of keeping it subtle but glam. She went for a neutral look that included golden lids, nude lips and a bindi.

Well, the actress keeps winning hearts with not only her ethnic ensembles but also her western outfits. Paving her way into netizens’ hearts, Malavika was a sight to behold clothed in a vibrant, floral-printed corset top. She let her brunette hair fall freely as she adopted an easy posture for the camera.

The actress donned a no-makeup cosmetics look and looked like a million bucks. Malavika, who was photographed from a distance, flashed a sweet grin against a fuzzy background in the images that went viral.

Malavika Mohanan made headlines yet again after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photoshoots on Instagram. In her photos, she may be seen enjoying the monsoon pleasure. The actress captioned her photo with two white hearts and a wave emoji.

On the work front, Malavika’s next appearance will be in the upcoming action film Hero. In this film, she plays opposite Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. Hero is set to be released in theatres by the end of this year. Besides Hero, the talented actress will also be a part of the Sidhhant Chaturvedi-starrer Yudhra. The Hindi film is touted to be an action entertainer as well.

