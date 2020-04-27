Malavika Mohanan Targeted By Trolls For Pointing Out Sexism In Fan Made Sketch Of Master

Telugu actress Malavika Mohanan got offended after a fan page of actor Vijay recently tweeted a sketch showing her working in the kitchen while male artistes of the upcoming film Master were busy in other chores.

The 28-year-old actress pointed out the sexism in it. She retweeted the sketch and wrote, “The task of a woman even in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh.”

Malavika’s tweet, however, didn’t go down well with the fans of Vijay. They started trolling her, forcing her to delete the tweet, reported Indian Express.

One fan questioned Malavika for deleting the tweet and said, “Why can't you stand your ground?”

However, some others defended the actress and criticised people for bullying her. “We are letting this happen. A woman stood up to a sexist cartoon, was made to sit down and we are letting it happen,” wrote a fan named Harini.

South actress Chinmayi Sripada expressed solidarity with Malavika Mohanan. “A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role’ in a way SHE didn’t like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist ‘cartoon’ gets close to 1000 Retweets,” she said.

Vijay’s much-awaited Master was scheduled to hit theatres on April 9. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s release has been postponed.

The crime-thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Follow @News18Movies for more