Malavika Mohanan Will Make Her Comeback In Malayalam Cinema With This Film

Actress Malavika Mohanan has been ruling over fans’ hearts with her acting chops in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil film industries. After a break of almost 5 years, she is all set to make a comeback to Malayalam films with actor Mathew Thomas in an untitled movie, directed by Alwin Henry. The upcoming film will also mark Alwin’s debut in Malayalam cinema. Besides direction, he has also written the story of this Malvika Mohanan-starrer.

According to reports, the shooting for this movie has been kicked off today following a Muhurat Puja held in Thiruvananthapuram. Alongside Malvika and Mathew, the yet-to-be-titled film will also star Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Vineeth Vishwam and Sminu Sijo, among others, in key roles.

The screenplay of this Malayalam film has been written by renowned writers GR Indugopan and Benyamin. Both are considered stalwarts in the field of literature. They are every bit excited to be a part of this project. In an interview with OTTplay, Indugopan divulged some details about this film. He said that the film is based in Poovar, Kerala.

Indugopan also explained the reason behind the choice of location. He revealed that director Alwin also hails from Poovar, so he knows every minuscule detail related to this place. Indugopan said that this movie will capture the beauty of Poovar. He also revealed that its plot will revolve around the life of a teenager. The writer then expressed his happiness about working with Benyamin. He said that having some literary elements in the script will create a positive impact on the film.

Benyamin also spilt the beans about this Alwin Henry directorial. He said that Alwin’s story has appealed to both him and Indugopan. He also shared that they are going to explore a new region (Poovar) with this movie. Benyamin has carved a niche for himself as a writer with his novels. He has also won the JCB Prize for Literature for his writing prowess. He feels that scriptwriting is entirely different from writing stories. Benyamin also expressed being grateful to Indugopan, who has written some scripts, for helping him as a friend and guide.

