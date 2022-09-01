Malavika Mohanan's All-Black Sequined Look Sets Her Fans' Hearts Racing

Actress Malavika Mohanan is an absolute stunner when it comes to her impeccable style quotient. The Beyond the Clouds actress who has won hearts with her acting prowess in many Tamil and Malayalam films is a queen of fashion slaying both in modern and traditional outfits.

The actress has once again created a stir among fans after she dropped a series of gorgeous pictures on her Instagram feed on the occasion of the 67th Filmfare Awards held on August 30 this year. “For Filmfare,” captioned Malavika in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

The actress turned heads decked up in a shimmering black sequined dress. Malvika struck a bold and confident pose wearing the intricately designed tube top along with a long mermaid-shaped gown that sparkled in the picture. The actress carried this Manish Malhotra gown with grace.

Top showsha video

Malvika leaned forward for her next click as she looked down, her hands arched backwards looking like the diva that she is. She sported a bold shade of red lipstick and her on-fleek winged eyeliner with a touch of golden shimmery eyeshadow enhanced the actress’ glam game.

The Pattam Pole actress with her black pointy stilettos and dazzling pair of earrings exuded sheer boss lady vibes. She gave an appealing pose for her next click with a hint of a smile. A monochrome picture that followed saw her flashing a big smile.

In the next slide, Malavika was a sight to behold as she twirled in motion, her face slightly turned towards the lens while her soft curls whirled behind. She flaunted her back in style, her piercing gaze being a bonus.

No sooner than the pictures landed up on Malavika’s Instagram, fans showered her with praises. While one user commented, “Wow that’s a stunning look,” another called her simply, “Gorgeous.”

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart and a string of fire emojis in the actress’ comment section as well.

On the work front, Malavika will star opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film Hero, which is slated to release by the end of this year. The actress also has an action flick titled Yuddha lined up in her kitty. Yuddha also stars Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here