Malayalam and Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan is beaming with joy after the trailer of her latest film Christy received a good response from the masses. Coming back to the Mollywood film industry after a 5-year hiatus, fans are quite eager to see how the Alvin Henry directorial fares at the box office. Malavika is presently busy promoting her upcoming film. During one of her promotional outings, the actress opined that the “superstar” tag must be made gender-neutral. Seems like her remark did not sit well with actress Nayanthara’s fans.

Netizens shared their displeasure over the comment thinking that Malavika had intentionally targeted Nayanthara because the latter is famously known as the Lady Superstar. In a recent interaction, the Malayalam beauty shared, “I don’t like the term (superstar). Actors can be called superstars but I don’t understand what a lady superstar is. You don’t ‘lady’ tag. Superstar is enough.”

Naturally, fans thought that Malavika was hinting at Nayanthara, who condemned her remark. Following the social media ruckus, the Christy actress, in a Twitter post defended herself, explaining that she had not attacked any “specific actor”. Further, dropping an excerpt from a regional news outlet that highlighted Nayanthara and Malavika’s speculated rivalry, the Beyond the Clouds star urged tabloids to “calm down.”

“My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look up to her incredible journey. Can people please calm down? Especially the tabloid journos. Only love to Miss N,” read her tweet.

My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos.Only ♥️ to Miss N https://t.co/QyrfqOoJWU — Christy (@MalavikaM_) February 12, 2023

Earlier, Malavika also landed in a controversy after she reportedly took a dig at Nayanthara’s Telugu flick Simhaa where the actress’s makeup and hair were prim and proper even though she was in a hospital bed. “I have seen this really big superstar actress, she is in one hospital scene. She is dying but she is in full makeup. With eyeliner, hair done, and not one hair out of place,” Malavika said back at that time.

Speaking of Christy, the romantic drama stars Malavika and Mathew Thomas in lead roles. The film, revolving around a forbidden love story is slated to hit the silver screens on February 17.

