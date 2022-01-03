Malavika Mohanan's New Year Look Was All Leather and Louboutin

Tollywood diva Malavika Mohanan has shared some sizzling pictures on her Instagram and wished everyone a happy new year. Needless to say, the picture has taken the photo-sharing app by storm and has already received more than two lakh likes. Besides, the comment section is flooded with a lot of heart emojis.

Posting these pictures, Malavika Mohanan wrote: “It was a Leather & Louboutin kinda night Happy New Year everyone!”

Malavika’s fans are calling her the beauty queen. The actor often sets temperatures soaring with her bold photographs. Not long ago, Malavika had posted some pictures in a pink lehenga by Torani and had paired it with a beautiful necklace.

Malavika has majorly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films and was last seen in Vijay-starrer Master as the female lead.

In 2013, Malavika made her silver screen debut with Malayalam film Pattam Pole after her Tamil film debut with Petta.

In 2022, Malavika Mohanan will be seen in three big films including Yudhra, Maaran and Hero.

Malavika will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra. This Ravi Udyawar film will also star Raghav Juyal.

In Maaran, Malavika will be seen as the female lead opposite south star Dhanush and the shooting of the film is said to be in its last schedule.

