Malavika Mohanan's Sensational New Pictures Make Fans Declare Her 'Icon of Beauty'

Actress Malavika Mohanan is fast emerging as the latest and brightest sensation in B-town. The actress predominantly works in Telugu and Malayalam industries but was also seen in a recent Hindi music video Tauba. Sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, the actress has garnered a lot of fans through this video.

Malavika is once again making headlines and winning hearts with her latest photographs that are now going viral. The deep-neck, silver dress suits the actress just perfectly. She gave several poses with the pics and her on-point make-up and open hairstyle make her look all the more gorgeous.

Fans of the actress are making the post viral, as the pictures garner lakhs of likes. One user wrote in the comment section about how these pics are affecting the internet, saying, “instantly burned the internet for sure.” Another user wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty,” with others sharing fire and heart emojis to the post.

Malavika previously made her fans sweat with her soaring hotness wearing black fitted leather pants and a furry top, paired with black boots. The actress wore silver jewellery and strong make-up that included kohl-rimmed eyes, contour, and nude lip colour. Malavika, who has yet to make her Bollywood debut, is creating waves on the internet with her stunning features and impeccable fashion sense.

Earlier she took fashion to a whole new level by adorning her grandfather’s classic beige suit in her own style. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark blue moon-printed gloves that reached her elbows. Malavika created several jaw-dropping positions for the camera, her hair left open, and her gaze fixated on the lens. She definitely gave her fans boss-woman vibes.

