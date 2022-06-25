Malavika Sharma Raises Temperatures in Grey Coat Suit Paired With Black Crop Top

Actress-model Malavika Sharma, who is quite active on social media, often shares her pictures with her fans. Her gorgeous looks and sizzling style are adored by fans. Her recent photographs in a grey coat suit are currently going viral.

The actress posted pictures in which she is wearing a grey jacket with a black crop top. Her make-up is spot on with a powerful expression, making her fans go crazy. She mentioned her make-up and hair artists in the caption of the images.

Netizens were quick to reach these pics. One user wrote, “Stunning looking I am crazy about you,” with another saying, “Looking hot and gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sharma (@malvikasharmaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sharma (@malvikasharmaofficial)



Malavika is not only an actress but also a model and a lawyer. She started her career as a model during her college days and also appeared in some TV commercials like Himalaya, Dettol, and Malabar.

She made her Telugu movie debut with Ravi Teja’s Nela Ticket. The movie was a disaster at the box office but her performance was appreciated with a special focus on her dance and performances.

The actress then starred in Ram Pothineni’s Red in Telugu. She was not able to make her presence known to the audience in this film. The movie went on to do average at the box office and couldn’t do much for Malavika’s career.

Her next project seems to be Sundar C’s upcoming multistarrer movie Coffee with Kadhal. The makers of the film recently released the first look poster of the film, which introduces all the main cast members.

The actress graduated from Rizvi Law College in Mumbai with a Bachelor of Law degree with a specialisation in criminology.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.