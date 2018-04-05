English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor Ajith Passes Away
Ajith in a career spread over three decades, has acted in around 500 films, mostly in Malayalam besides a few in Tamil and Hindi.
Image: File photo of Ajith (Youtube)
Kochi: Malayalam film star Ajith, known for portraying negative roles, died on Thursday at a private hospital here, family sources said.
Ajith, 56, was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago following health issues.
Ajith in a career spread over three decades, has acted in around 500 films, mostly in Malayalam besides a few in Tamil and Hindi.
He started his career with the 1984 hit "Paranu Paranu Paranu" by ace Malayali director Padmarajan.
Ajith was often referred to Malayalam film industry's permanent villain on account of his role in the hugely successful "Irupathaam Noottaandu" (1987) starring Mohanlal. Since then he was the first choice for villain roles.
Ajith's body will be taken to Kollam, where the last rites would be performed later in the day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- India, China Help Hollywood Earn A Record $41 Billion At Box Office In 2017
- Unruly Curls? Here are 6 Curly Girl Hair Care Hacks
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance