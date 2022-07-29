CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malayalam Actor and Angamaly Diaries Fame Sarath Chandran No More
Malayalam Actor and Angamaly Diaries Fame Sarath Chandran No More

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 18:53 IST

Kerala, India

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday i.e on July 29. He was 37.

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday i.e on July 29. He was 37. However, the details regarding the cause of his death have not been revealed so far.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries on social media and wrote, “RIP Brother.”

Several fans took to the comment section to express shock and grief. The comment section of Antony Varghese’s post is flooded with broken heart emojis.

Reportedly, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm before he left it to work as a dubbing artist. He later made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the 2016 movie Aneesya. Sarath then featured in several films including Koode, and Oru Mexican Aparatha among others.

first published:July 29, 2022, 18:43 IST
last updated:July 29, 2022, 18:53 IST