Malayalam Actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi's Brother Jailed in Cheating Case in Coimbatore

Sunil Gopi, brother of actor and Kerala BJP MP, Suresh Gopi, has been arrested in a land scam in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Sunil was accused of allegedly defrauding a Coimbatore-native businessman, Giridharan, of Rs 97 lakh to buy land in the city using a fake title deed. Initially, the businessman was approached by Sunil Gopi from Kerala in November last year claiming that 4.52 acres of land was for sale in the Mavuthampathi area near Navakkarai in Coimbatore. However, a local court later ruled against the transfer of property. It was alleged that Sunil has sold the same property to Giridharan. Sunil Gopi, who received an advance of Rs 97 lakh, transferred it to the bank accounts of his friends Sivadass and Reena.

In the meantime, when the property documents of the land were checked, it was revealed that it had invalid title deeds. Following this, businessman Giridharan approached Sunil Gopi, where he promised to return the money within a month. Later when asked again about the non-refund of the money as the time exceeded, Sunil Gopi allegedly threatened businessman Giridharan. Subsequently, Giridharan lodged a complaint against Sunil Gopi, Sivadass and Reena at the Coimbatore District Crime Branch.

Advertisement

Eventually, the Coimbatore District Crime Branch cops registered a case following the complaint under four sections. While the special police force arrested Sunil Gopi from Kerala’s Kozhikode, absconding Sivadass and Reena, who are also undercover, are being sought. The arrested Sunil Gopi is one among the brothers of actor Suresh Gopi. Suresh has three younger brothers - Subhash Gopi, Sunil Gopi and Sanil Gopi (the latter two are identical twins) in which Sunil Gopi is said to be the accused, according to police. The Coimbatore Crime Branch Police are investigating the matter. Arrested Sunil Gopi was produced in Coimbatore court and remanded in custody.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.