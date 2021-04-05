Malayalam Actor and Screenwriter P Balachandran Passes Away

P Balachandran, veteran screenwriter and actor in Malayalam entertainment industry, has passed away. He was 69. Balachandran was undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months. He is survived by wife Sreelatha, former chairperson of Vaikom municipality, and children Sreekanth and Parvathy.

Balachandran was a teacher with School of Letter attached to the Mahatma Gandhi University. An alumnus of School of Drama, he made a mark with his theatre works, before he started the scenarist career with the 1991 Mohanlal movie Uncle Bun.

Balachandran won two major awards, the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award for his play ‘Paavam Usman’ in 1989.

He is noted for his works like Punaradhivasam and Kammatipaadam. Punaradhivasam has won a national award and two state awards, while critically acclaimed Kammatipaadam grabbed four state awards.

Balachandran directed Ivan Megharoopan in 2012 inspired by ‘Kaviyude Kalpadukal’, autobiography of late poet P. Kunhiraman Nair.

About 50 Malayalam film fall under his credit as an actor and screenwriter. His character in the film ‘Trivandrum Lodge’ was noteworthy.

Balachandran had the role of an opposition MLA in recently released political drama ‘One’ with Mammootty in the lead.

Cremation will be held on the premises of his residence in Vaikom at 3pm on Monday.