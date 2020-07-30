Malayalam Actor Anil Murali Passes Away at 56, Tributes Pour in from Film Industry

In a tragic incident on Thursday, the Malayalam film industry lost actor Anil Murali. The actor passed away at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 56.

According to reports, Murali was admitted in the hospital and availing liver-related treatment for some time. The sudden demise of the actor has left everyone in a state of shock, with the Malayalam film industry paying tributes to one of their finest gems.

Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other celebs took to social media to offer their condolences to his family. The actor is survived by his wife Sum and two children, Adithya and Arundhathi.

Murali hailed from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and had been a part of both TV and movie industry. Before stepping into the filmy world, he was a part of a number of Malayalam serials. His journey with the movie industry began with the film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha in 1993. He has also been a part of Tamil and Telugu films.

Some of his famous works include Rock & Roll, Avatharam, City of God, Uyare, Bodyguard, and Brother’s Day. He aced the silver screen in the role of a villain in most of the 200 movies he did in his lifetime. He was last seen in Forensic, which released on February 28. His last movie Professor Dinkan will be released posthumously. The movie also stars Dileep and Namitha Pramod.