Malayalam Actor Anil P Nedumangad Drowns to Death in Malankara Dam, Celebs Mourn Tragic Demise

Malayalam actor Anil P Nedumangad died in a tragic drowning incident in Malankara dam site on Christmas Day evening. He reportedly drowned in the dam at about 5:30 pm, suggests reports.

The incident occurred while the actor was bathing in the dam site in Thodupuzha, Kerala. Anil was in Thodupuzha in connection with the shooting of a film, according to The New Indian Express.

“As per preliminary inquiry, he and his friends went to the dam to take bath during a shooting break. He was pulled by strong undercurrents as he went deep into the water,” said an officer of Idukki Special Branch.

As per reports, the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

After his stint on TV as an anchor and producer, Anil Nedumangad made his big-screen debut in 2014 with Njan Steve Lopez. He went on to act in films like Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, Parole and Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. He was last seen in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, which released in February this year.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Anil. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Prithviraj wrote, "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta."

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and wrote, “Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family.”