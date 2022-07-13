Malayalam Actor Anu K Aniyan Shares Photo Of His First Car

Anu K Aniyan, who rose to fame with mini web series Thera Para has finally fulfilled his desire of owning a car. The actor has recently bought a new swanky car and posted a picture of his cherished possession on Instagram. Anu’s first car is a Kia Sonnet. The ex-showroom price of the vehicle is between Rs 7.15 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh.

Anu shared a photo of his car and captioned, “When some dreams come true, we know that those dreams were as old as us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu K Aniyan (@anu_k_aniyan)

The actor’s fans and industry friends have been congratulating him for his accomplishment. Actor and writer Joseph Annamkutty Jose congratulated Anu for the car. Many other friends of Anu from the Malayalam film fraternity including Vinay Forrt, Midhun Manuel Thomas, Basil Joseph and Arjun Ashokan dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Anu gained popularity for his work in Family Pack (2022), Thera Para (2018) and Ulkka. He also created a massive fan following after he played the character of George in the popular web series Karikku.

Family Pack is based on the story of the relationship between a man and a ghost. The ghost helps the man to get a new lease of life. Thera Para was a mini web series, which was released in 2018. Nikhil Prasad launched it on his YouTube channel Karikku. The series revolved around the lives of four youths and their struggles to become successful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.